Amritsar, November 15: The Punjab police busted a trans-border narco smuggling and arms cartel and apprehended two people with 8.275 kg heroin, 6 Kg opium, 13.1 kg chemical and cache of weapons, said an official on Friday.

Taking to his official handle on X, Director General of Police, Punjab, Gaurav Yadav said, "In a major breakthrough, Amritsar Commissionerate Police busts trans-border narco smuggling and arms cartel and apprehends 2 persons and seizes 8.275 Kg Heroin, 6 Kg opium, 13.1 kg chemical, 4 pistols, 17 cartridges." "An FIR under NDPS Act registered at PS Islamabad and Investigations on-going to establish backward and forward linkages. Punjab Police remains unwavering in its commitment to creating a safer, drug-free Punjab for all citizens," read the post by DGP. Punjab: BSF Recover Narco-Drone and Heroin in Amritsar.

Earlier on Thursday, Jalandhar Rural Police dismantled two separate criminal gangs, including a UK-based extortion syndicate, and arrested 10 hardcore criminals after recovering seven pistols along with 18 live cartridges and 10 magazines from their possession. Police teams also impounded a car, a scooter, a motorcycle and a scooter being used by the arrested persons to carry out criminal activities.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said that preliminary investigations have revealed the syndicate's complex cross-border operations, with key figures in the UK, Greece and Manila directing extortion and shootings in Punjab. Additionally, Jalandhar Rural has also uncovered a weapons procurement network operating from Madhya Pradesh, he said. "With busting of two modules, Punjab Police has successfully traced at least 14 cases of extortion and shootings, significantly disrupting foreign-backed crime in the state," he said. NCB Detains Two Narco Smugglers Under PITNDPS Act in Major Crackdown.

The DGP said that further investigations were underway to establish backwards and forward linkages in this case. Earlier on November 14, Ferozepur police intercepted two suspects carrying a significant cache of weapons, including 11 pistols and 21 magazines. When stopped, the persons abandoned their motorcycle and fled, but swift coordination led to major leads.

