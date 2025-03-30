Chandigarh, Mar 30 (PTI) Punjab Police on Sunday claimed to have busted a trans-border narco-smuggling network with the arrest of two persons and recovery of 6 kg of heroin.

According to preliminary investigation, the contraband was sent by Pakistan-based smugglers, police said.

"Acting swiftly on forward and backward linkages, Tarn Taran Police dismantles a trans-border narco-smuggling network and arrests two drug smugglers, Hardeep Singh @ Deep & Harjeet Singh, both residents of Thathi Sohal, #TarnTaran, and recovers 6 Kg #Heroin," Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said in a post on X.

"Preliminary investigation reveals role of #Pakistan-based smugglers who sent the contrabands," he said, adding that both accused have prior criminal records.

The DGP said an FIR has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) and further investigation is underway.

Punjab Police remains committed to dismantling drug cartels and making the state drug-free, he said.

