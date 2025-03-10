Chandigarh, Mar 10 (PTI) Punjab Police on Monday said they conducted raids at 538 locations as part of an ongoing anti-drugs drive and arrested 112 drug smugglers.

With this, the number of total arrests made during the drive has reached 1,436 in just 10 days.

The raids conducted today resulted in recovery of 1.8 kg heroin, 200 grams opium, 15 kg poppy husk, 3,874 intoxicant tablets or injections and Rs 1.2 lakh cash from the possession of arrested drug smugglers.

The operation was conducted on the directions of Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav.

Special DGP Arpit Shukla informed that over 220 police teams, comprising over 1,600 police personnel conducted raids across the state and checked as many as 610 suspicious persons during the day long operation.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab president and Cabinet minister Aman Arora said the AAP government has achieved unprecedented success in its campaign against drugs in the state in the past 10 days.

He said under the 'War Against Drugs' campaign, the police registered 988 FIRs under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Act.

In the last 10 days, 1,035 kg of heroin, opium, and other synthetic drugs have been seized. Approximately 6.81 lakh drug pills and Rs 36 lakh in cash have also been recovered, Arora said.

Furthermore, around 24 buildings linked to drug traffickers have been demolished, he said.

Arora stated that the AAP government is fully committed to eradicate drugs from Punjab.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had earlier set a deadline of three months to make the state drug-free.

As part of the state government's renewed push against the drug problem, action was being taken against drug peddlers and in some places, their properties were also demolished.

The state government also formed a cabinet sub-committee to monitor action against the drug menace.

