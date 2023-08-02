Chandigarh, Aug 2 (PTI) The Punjab Police and Prison department on Wednesday carried out searches in 25 jails across the state to check for banned items and electronic devices.

Operation 'OPS Satark' was carried out in all jails on the directions of Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav, according to an official release.

Also Read | Nuh Violence: Rajasthan Police Free to Act Against Bajrang Dal Member and Cow Vigilante Monu Manesar, Says Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar.

Special DGP Arpit Shukla, who was accompanied by ADGP Prisons Arun Pal Singh and Inspector General of Police, visited the central jail Patiala to lead the operation conducted at central, district, and sub-division jails across Punjab.

The operation, executed by a 2,500-strong force, was carried out from noon to 3 pm simultaneously. Sniffer dogs were also roped in to check for banned substances.

Also Read | Gurugram Violence: Neeraj Khan, Muslim Cop With a Hindu Name and Sole Bread-Earner of His Family, Dies Combating Violent Mob.

Shukla said the purpose behind the operation was not limited to check for illegal activities in jails but to also ensure that the inmates are getting the facilities they are entitled to as per law.

"Our police teams have thoroughly searched every nook and corner, including the barracks, kitchen and toilets in the jail complex," he said.

Sharing the outcome, he said the searches led to the recovery of 21 mobile phones with sim cards and chargers, several modified knives, iron nails, and 8.7 grams of opium from the barracks of different jails.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)