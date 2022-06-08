Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], June 8 (ANI): Punjab government said on Wednesday it is pushing for Red Corner Notice against top gangsters Goldy Brar and Harwinder Rinda, noting that Punjab Police had sent a proposal to CBI for RCN against Brar ten days before the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

A Punjab government release said that gangster Goldy Brar had claimed responsibility of Sidhu Moose Wala murder on behalf of Lawrence Bishnoi Gang and the state police "has not been leaving any stone unturned" for the extradition of the gangster.

It said Satinderjit Singh alias Goldy Brar, a native of Sri Muktsar Sahib had gone to Canada on a student visa in 2017, and is an active member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

A Punjab Police spokesperson said that they had on May 19, 2022, ten days before the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala, a proposal had been sent to the Crime Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for issuance of Red Corner Notice (RCN) against Goldy Brar, which will pave the way for his extradition to India.

The spokesperson said that the proposal was sent on the basis of two cases registered under various sections of IPC and Arms Act in the Faridkot district.

Punjab Police also said they have sought the issuance of Red Corner Notices (RCNs) against gangster-turned-terrorist Harwinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda of village Rattoke, Tarn Taran, which was sent to CBI on May 5, 2022.

A Red Notice is a request to law enforcement worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal action.

Red Notices are published by Interpol at the request of a member country.

Rinda, who is responsible for inducting and operationalising many terrorist modules in Punjab in the recent past, is now based in Pakistan. He, backed by Pak ISI, has also been responsible for smuggling huge quantities of arms and ammunition into India.

A huge quantity of arms and ammunition including IEDs recovered from four terrorists arrested in Karnal in a joint operation with Punjab police, also belonged to Rinda.

Most recently, he was responsible for RPG attack on Intelligence Headquarters through his operatives, a grenade attack on CIA Office, SBS Nagar in November, 2021 and IED attack on police post Kahlwan in Anandpur Sahib, Rupnagar.

The police spokesperson said that a RCN against Rinda has been sought in three cases in Patiala district.

"The proposal is under process at the level of the CBI," the spokesperson said and added that the extradition proposal shall be moved through MHA and MEA after execution of RCN.

The spokesperson said that the Punjab government is committed in its fight against criminal groups and gangs who are disturbing the peace of the state from foreign soil.

"In view of the priority of state government for exemplary action against criminal groups/gangs, all cases of extradition of foreign-based criminals shall be vigorously pursued in coming time," the spokesperson said. (ANI)

