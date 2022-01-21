Chandigarh, Jan 21 (PTI) The Punjab Police Friday recovered a grenade launcher with two compatible grenades, 3.79 kg RDX, nine detonators and two sets of timer devices from Gurdaspur, thwarting a possible terror attack around the Republic Day, a senior official said.

Border Range Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mohinish Chawla said the 40-mm Under Barrel Grenade Launcher (UBGL) that was recovered during the day could cover up to 150 meters and could be detrimental to the VVIP security, according to an official statement.

Also Read | Iran, China and Russia Hold Joint Naval Drill in Indian Ocean Aimed at Boosting Marine Security, Says Report.

The recovery was made on the disclosure of Malkeet Singh, a resident of village Gazikot in Gurdaspur who was arrested Thursday by the Gurdaspur Police based on a tip-off in a terror module and conspiracy case, he said.

“Thwarting a possible terrorist attack around the Republic Day, the Punjab Police have recovered 40mm Under Barrel Grenade Launcher (UBGL) with two 40 mm compatible grenades, 3.79 Kg RDX, nine electrical detonators and two sets of timer devices for IEDs from Gurdaspur,” Chawla was quoted as saying in a statement.

Also Read | Multiple Social Media Accounts, 35 YouTube Channels Blocked by Government of India For Spreading Fake Anti-India News.

The consignment of explosives was sent from across the border by Pakistan-based International Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF) chief Lakhbir Singh Rode, he added.

During November-December 2021, the Gurdaspur Police had busted two terrorist modules controlled by the ISI of Pakistan and arrested four members of the modules, besides recovering around 1 kg RDX, six hand grenades, one tiffin box IED, three electrical detonators and two pistols.

SSP Gurdaspur Nanak Singh said the role of Malkeet Singh in retrieval and delivery of fire arms/explosive consignments intended for ISYF terror module, busted recently by the SBS Nagar Police, was revealed during investigation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)