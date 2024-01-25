Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], January 24 (ANI): Punjab Police inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Ropar on Wednesday for the establishment of a first-of-its-kind in-house Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) Lab.

Taking the first step towards realising the vision of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann of having AI-driven modern policing in the state, ADGP Technical Services Punjab Ram Singh and Director IIT Ropar Professor Rajeev Ahuja signed the MoU in the presence of DGP Punjab Gaurav Yadav.

SP Technical Services, Punjab Sandeep Kaur Sandhu and Asst. Professor IIT Ropar Santosh Kumar Vipparthi were also present on the occasion.

DGP Gaurav Yadav, while thanking CM Mann for his complete support to the Punjab Police in its modernisation, said that this collaboration will not only pave the way for various technological innovations but will also help in harnessing cutting-edge technologies for predictive policing, crime pattern recognition and analysis, facial recognition and intelligent decision-making.

He said that while AI can assist the police in the detection of criminal activities and fraud by identifying patterns and trends in large volumes of data, on the other side, ML algorithms can help understand criminal behaviour and allocate resources accordingly.

The lab will also help in optimising the deployment of manpower based on real-time data, he said.

Sharing more details, ADGP Ram Singh said that in the present era, the rapid progress in machine learning and artificial intelligence holds the potential to transform the operations of law enforcement agencies.

He said that this initiative, which is driven by the goal of leveraging state-of-the-art technologies, will further enhance law enforcement capabilities, improve public safety, and foster innovation in AI-driven security solutions.

This initiative reflects the commitment to exploit the advancements in ML and AI for revolutionising law enforcement practices and enhancing security measures throughout Punjab, he added.

According to a Punjab police release, the lab is expected to play a crucial role in automating the generation of reports and paperwork, saving time for officers and administrative staff.

AI-driven dashboards can provide law enforcement agencies with real-time analytics and insights into ongoing operations and events, improving situational awareness, the release added. (ANI)

