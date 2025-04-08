Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 8 (ANI): Amidst the ongoing fight against organised crime launched on the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, Punjab Police's Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) has busted a Lawrance Bishnoi-Rohit Godara gang with the arrest of the its two active operatives and recovered one .32 calibre pistol from their possession, said Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav here on Tuesday.

Those arrested have been identified as Jashandeep Singh alias Jashan Sandhu, a resident of village 25ML in Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan and Gursewak Singh, a resident of Sri Muktsar Sahib.

Also Read | Bengaluru: Fraudsters Posing As Modelling Agents Lure Woman With Child Photoshoot Offer, Cheat Her of INR 2.9 Lakh; Case Registered.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said that accused Jashan Sandhu was wanted in a 2023-murder case took place in Ganganagar in Rajasthan and had been evading arrest by constantly changing locations across Georgia, Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia and Dubai. "Recently, on the directions of his handlers accused Jashan came back to India and landed in Nepal from Dubai before entering India by road in an attempt to escape law enforcement," the DGP said.

DGP Yadav said that preliminary investigations revealed that accused Jashan played a crucial role in providing logistical support to the gang. "His interrogation has also led to the identification of overseas Hawala operators, travel agents, and the locations of fugitive gangsters hiding abroad--marking a significant step in dismantling these networks," he added.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Class 1 Student Loses Vision Completely After Getting Struck by Stick Thrown by Govt School Teacher.

Sharing operational details, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) AGTF Promod Ban said that acting swiftly on a specific input about Jashan entered India by road after landing in Nepal, special operation teams of AGTF under the supervision of AIG Gurmeet Chauhan and led by DSP Bikramjit Singh Brar along with teams worked on inputs and successfully traced Jashan along with his associate Gursewak, leading to their arrest from Mohali.

"Police teams have recovered a .32 calibre pistol along with seven cartridges from their possession," Ban said.

AIG Gurmeet Chauhan said that preliminary investigations revealed that accused Gursewak came in contact with Lawrance gang members through Jashan and was operating locally on their behalf.

"Their disclosures also revealed that Rohit Godara was planning to eliminate some prominent individuals in Punjab and New Delhi," he said, while adding that sensational crimes have been averted with their arrests.

The AIG said that further investigation is ongoing to trace the forward and backward linkages in this case.

A case FIR number 02 dated April 7, 2025 has been registered under sections 25 (6)(7) of the Arms Act at Police Station State Crime Punjab in SAS Nagar. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)