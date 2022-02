Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], February 11 (ANI): Ahead of the Punjab Assembly polls, the state's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Dr S Karuna Raju on Friday said that the Election Commission of India (ECI) has transferred Station House Officer, Ferozepur City Manoj Kumar and appointed Swaranpal Singh as new SHO in his place.

Meanwhile, Manoj Kumar will remain attached to the Jalandhar Commissionerate of Police till the end of the election process.

Also Read | Goa Assembly Elections 2022: After Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Now JP Nadda Blames Jawaharlal Nehru For Delayed Liberation of Goa.

Punjab will go to the Assembly polls on February 14 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)