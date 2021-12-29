New Delhi [India], December 29 (ANI): Ahead of 2022 Punjab polls, induction of Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal leaders into Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday is part of BJP's strategy to get back on its feet in the border state after the hostility it faced due to the Central farm laws, sources said.

"After the withdrawal of farm laws, BJP is trying to get back on its feet in Punjab. As part of its strategy, BJP is inducting leaders from other political parties. Recent induction is part of that strategy," said a source.

"Before the withdrawal of farm laws, BJP was facing a lot of opposition in Punjab. Supporters of the farmers' movement were not even allowing BJP leaders to campaign in their area," a source said.

Congress MLA Fateh Singh Bajwa from Qadian seat and Balwinder Singh Laddi from Shri Hargobindpur Sahib seat joined BJP here in the national capital in presence of Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Tuesday.

Bajwa is brother of Congress Rajya Sabha member Pratap Singh Bajwa.

Besides, Shiromani Akali Dal leader Gurtej Singh Gundhiyana, President of United Christian Front Punjab Kamal Bakshi, Advocate in Punjab and Haryana High Court Madhumeet, Civic body member from Nihal Singh Wala, Jagdeep Singh Dhaliwal, Ex-MP from Sangoor Rajdev Khalsi and Former cricketer Dinesh Mongia also joined the party.

Sources said, with these joining, BJP hopes that the political environment in the poll-bound state will turn in its favour again after the withdrawal of farm laws.

BJP has lost its long term ally in Punjab, Shiromani Akali Dal on the issue of farm laws.

However, ahead of polls, BJP has formed a new alliance with Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt).

Assembly polls are set to be held in Punjab early next year.

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years.

Aam Aadmi Party emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in 117 member Punjab Legislative Assembly. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) could only manage to win 15 seats while the BJP secured 3 seats. (ANI)

