Moga (Punjab) [India], February 20 (ANI): Actor Sonu Sood, whose sister is contesting from Moga Assembly seat in Punjab, alleged that other candidates in the constituency are "buying votes."

He tweeted, "Other Candidates in #Moga Constituency are buying votes. @ECISVEEP should take immediate action regarding the same. @DproMoga @MogaPolice @DGPPunjabPolice @PunjabPoliceInd"

He also requested Election Commission to take immediate action in this regard.

Sood's sister Malvika Sood is contesting from the Moga seat as a Congress candidate.

Voting in Punjab began on Sunday and the result will be declared on March 10. (ANI)

