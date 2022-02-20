The voting for the Punjab Assembly Elections 2022 will take place today i.e. February 20. The polling will begin at 7 am and will conclude at 6 pm. The voting will take place for 117 assembly constituencies spread across 23 districts. There are 24,689 polling booths in the state and as many as 2,14,99,804 voters are eligible to exercise their rights. The polling will be conducted in adherence to COVID-19 protocols. People can catch the live updates if the polling on the official YouTube channel of News18 Punjab Haryana Himachal.

Watch The Live Streaming of Punjab Assembly Election 2022:

