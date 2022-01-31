Chandigarh, Jan 31 (PTI) Five-time chief minister and SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal has assets worth Rs 15.11 crore, according to his poll affidavit.

The 94-year-old leader filed his nomination papers from the Lambi constituency for the February 20 Punjab Assembly polls.

He is the country's oldest candidate to fight elections.

According to his poll affidavit, Badal has a tractor worth Rs 3.89 lakh in his name. He has gold jewellery worth Rs 6 lakh and deposits worth Rs 1.39 crore in banks and other financial institutions.

The former CM has shown agricultural and non-agricultural land in Muktsar, Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan and Sirsa in Haryana.

He has declared Rs 59.37 lakh worth residential house, with built up area of 14,757 square feet, at Muktsar's Badal village.

He declared moveable and immovable assets worth Rs 8.40 crore and Rs 6.71 crore, respectively.

He has total liabilities, including bank loans, of Rs 2.74 crore.

Badal, who holds Bachelor of Arts from FC College in Lahore, has shown himself as an agriculturalist.

Badal has been winning from the Lambi seat since 1997.

Badal had earlier won five-times in a row from Gidderbaha in 1969, 1972, 1977, 1980 and 1985.

Thereafter, he switched over to Lambi and won five times in a row in 1997, 2002, 2007, 2012 and 2017.

