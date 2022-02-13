Amritsar (Punjab) [India], February 13 (ANI): Ahead of the Assembly elections, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday said that the party was fighting the elections for the next generation.

"We are fighting this election for the next generation," Sidhu told the media persons in Amritsar, Punjab.

Also Read | Hyderabad: FIR Against Local Businessman for Allegedly Sacrificing 101 Goats at Bagh-e-Jahanara.

Punjab will go to the Assembly polls on February 20 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

In the 2017 Assembly polls in the state, the Congress had won an absolute majority by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government which had been in power for 10 years. (ANI)

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Sports Stadium in Satna Named After PM Narendra Modi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)