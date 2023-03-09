Amritsar (Punjab) [India], March 9 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu, who is on a day-long visit to Amritsar on Thursday, was welcomed by Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann at the airport.

Taking to his social media handle, CM Bhagwant Mann wrote, "The President of the country Mrs Draupadi Murmu ji was warmly welcomed on her arrival at Sri Amritsar Sahib... Today we will show President ji a religious, historical, cultural and heritage glimpse at Guru Nagar..."

During her day-long tour, the President will visit Sri Harmandir Sahib, Jallianwala Bagh, Durgiana Temple and Bhagwan Valmiki Ram Tirath Sthal.

She will pay obeisance to Sri Harmindir Sahib, at the Golden Temple, before visiting Jallianwala Bagh.

Her flight back to the national capital will take off from Amritsar at 4.30 pm. (ANI)

