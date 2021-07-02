Chandigarh, July 2: Punjab Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla on Friday informed that the Punjab Government has renamed 17 government schools after freedom fighters and martyrs.

As per an official release by the state government, Punjab School Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla has said that as many as 12 government schools of Ludhiana, Sangrur, Jalandhar, Patiala, Hoshiarpur, SBS Nagar, Tarn Taran, Amritsar, SAS Nagar and Fatehgarh Sahib districts have been renamed after freedom fighters and martyrs of the state to give due respect to their valiant spirit. IDSA in Delhi Renamed as Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses To Honour Legacy of Former Goa CM.

In a press statement issued here today, Singla said that following the directions of Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, the school education department has decided to rename these schools during a recent high-level meeting.

Elaborating further, the Cabinet Minister said that Government Senior Secondary Smart School Haans Kalan of District Ludhiana has been named as Shaheed Uttam Singh Haans Government Senior Secondary School Haans Kalan and Government Middle School Baddowal Ludhiana has also been named after Shaheed Sepoy Sukhdev Singh Government Middle School Baddowal.

Four schools of Sangrur district have been named after freedom fighters and martyrs as Government High Smart School, Dhura has been renamed as Gadari Baba Thakur Das Ji Government High Smart School; Government Senior Secondary School, Dharamgarh named as Shaheed Sepoy S. Mukand Singh Government Senior Secondary School Dharmgarh; Government Middle School Kalaudi named as Freedom Fighter S. Baja Singh Government Middle School and Government Senior Secondary School Chahar has been named as Freedom fighter Harnam Singh Government Senior Secondary School Chahar.

Meanwhile, Government Elementary School Kalehana District Patiala as Freedom Fighter Banta Singh Dhaliwal Government Elementary School Kalehana, Government Primary School Bilaspur, District Hoshiarpur as Shaheed Amandeep Singh Government Primary School Bilaspur; Government Senior Secondary Gobindpura district SBS Nagar as Desh Bhagat Master Kabul Singh Memorial Government Senior Secondary School, Gobindpura and Government Primary Smart School Gosal, SBS Nagar has also been named as Babbar Dalip Singh Government Primary School Smart School Gosal; Government Senior Secondary School (Boys) Chohla Sahib district Tarn Taran as Lans Nayak Shaheed Shingara Singh Government Senior Secondary School (Boys) Chohla Sahib.

Vijay Inder Singla said that Government Girls Senior Secondary School Nehru Garden, Jalandhar has been named as Late Lala Jagat Narayan Government Girls Senior Secondary School Nehru Garden and Government High School Kandala in district SAS Nagar has been named as Shaheed Naik Gajjan Singh Government High School Kandala.

Singla said that Government Elementary School Bhakna Kalan in Amritsar district has been named as Shaheed Gursahib Singh Government Elementary School, Government Senior Secondary School Lopoke, Amritsar has been named as Shaheed Bhai Mewa Singh Senior Secondary School Lopoke, Government Middle School Maure, Amritsar as Namdhari Shaheed Hakam Singh Government Middle School Maure and Government High School Ajner in Fatehgarh Sahib district has been named as Shaheed Taara Singh Government High School Ajner.

"Many other schools of various districts have been renamed after the names of martyrs and freedom fighters recently acknowledging their extraordinary valour shown for the sake of the country", added Vijay Inder Singla.

