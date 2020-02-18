IDSA in Delhi Renamed as Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses To Honour Legacy of Former Goa CM

File image of late Goa CM Manohar Parrikar | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, February 18: The government of India decided to rename the Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses' (IDSA) in Delhi as ‘Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses’. According to an ANI tweet, the decision was taken to honour the legacy of late Manohar Parrikar. Last month, the Central government posthumous Padma Bhushan to former Chief Minister Manohar Parikkar for public affairs.

Parrikar was the fourth time Chief Minister of the state and former Defence Minister. He passed away last year after a long battle with cancer. Suffering from pancreatic ailments since January 2018, Parikkar finally succumbed to the disease -- thus leaving behind a void too huge to fill. Manohar Parrikar Dies at 63: From IIT Graduate to Defence Minister — Life And Times of The Late Goa CM.

Defence Ministry: Government has decided to rename 'The Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses' (IDSA) in Delhi as ‘Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses’. The decision has been taken to honour the commitment and legacy of late Manohar Parrikar. pic.twitter.com/JlSTdV6gMC — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2020

Parrikar was the first IIT alumnus to serve as an MLA of an Indian state. He died at the age of 63 on March 17, 2019. The former CM was cremated with full state honours on the following day of his demise.