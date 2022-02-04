Chandigarh, Feb 4 (PTI) Punjab on Friday reported 25 COVID-19 deaths, while 1,379 fresh cases took the infection tally in the state to 7,50,272, according to a medical bulletin.

With fatalities being reported from several districts, including Amritsar, Bathinda, Faridkot, Fazilka and Ferozepur, the state's death toll reached 17,392.

The number of active cases stands at 14,321, as per the bulletin.

Of the fresh cases, Mohali reported 231, followed by 153 in Ludhiana and 141 in Hoshiarpur.

A total of 763 patients are on oxygen support, while 75 critical patients are on ventilator support, as per the bulletin.

A total of 3,004 more people have recovered from the infection, taking their number to 7,18,559, the bulletin showed.

Meanwhile, the Union Territory of Chandigarh reported 183 COVID-19 cases, taking its total count to 90,481.

With three more deaths reported in the city in the last 24 hours, the toll reached 1,135.

The number of active cases stands at 2,099, while that of recoveries is 87,247.

