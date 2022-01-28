Chandigarh, Jan 27 (PTI) Punjab lost 45 people to COVID on Thursday as it reported 4,189 fresh cases taking the overall infection tally to 7,32,135, a daily medical bulletin said.

The deaths were reported from several districts including Gurdaspur, Barnala Amritsar, Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar and Moga.

So far, the state has lost 17,129 lives to the infection.

Active cases in the state stand at 36,941.

Of the fresh cases, 724 cases were reported in Mohali, followed by 442 reported in Ludhiana and 439 reported in Jalandhar.

A total of 1,185 patients are on oxygen support while 94 critical patients are on ventilator support, the bulletin said.

A total of 7,426 people recovered from the infection in last one day, taking the number of those who have recovered to 6,78,065, the bulletin said.

The Union Territory of Chandigarh reported 565 COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 87,983.

With three more deaths reported in the city in the last 24 hours, the toll reached 1,108.

The number of active cases in the city was 5,420 while the number of recoveries was 81,455.

