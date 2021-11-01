Chandigarh, Nov 1 (PTI) Punjab on Monday reported 20 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the infection tally to 6,02,420, according to a medical bulletin.

With one COVID-related death reported from Pathankot, the toll reached 16,560, as per the bulletin.

Also Read | Shirur Vidhan Sabha Constituency in Maharashtra: Sitting MLA, Candidates For Assembly Elections 2019, Results And Winners.

Among new COVID-19 cases, Hoshiarpur reported four, followed by three in Pathankot and two each in Ludhiana, Mohali and Patiala.

The number of active cases was 247.

Also Read | Odisha BSE 10th Result 2019 Not Today: Class 10 Board Exam Scores to Be Declared Soon Online at bseodisha.ac.in; Here's List of Website to Check Marks.

Twenty-two people recovered from the infection, taking the number of those who have been cured to 5,85,613, as per the bulletin.

Chandigarh reported three COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 65,354. The toll stood at 820.

The number of active cases in the city was 34 while the number of cured persons was 64,500.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)