Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], November 16 (ANI): Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains on Sunday flagged off the third batch of 72 primary cadre teachers for a 15-day training programme at the University of Turku, Finland.

Speaking about the initiative, Bains said, "... Today, the third batch of our primary teachers was sent to Finland. This batch started today and they will undergo training there until November 29th..."

He added, "... Finland is the best model of primary education in the world... So far, we have sent more than 500 of our teachers abroad for training..."

Last month, the minister has urged the Indian Air Force (IAF) to station five recently retired MiG-21 fighter jets at select Schools of Eminence across Punjab.

In a letter to Air Chief Marshal S Amar Preet Singh, Bains proposed that the aircraft be displayed at schools in Ludhiana, Amritsar, Ferozepur, Nangal and Kharar.

"Together, we can create a living tribute to the MiG-21 and ignite the spirit of service and patriotism in our future generations," he wrote.

Bains said the initiative aims to inspire government school students to pursue careers in defence, aerospace, engineering and related fields. The state government also plans to collaborate with the IAF on ceremonial deployment events, enabling students to witness the aircraft's legacy firsthand.

He assured that the display and installation of the jets would be carried out with utmost respect and in line with IAF protocols.

The minister said the move reflects the Punjab Government's focus on transformative education under Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, noting that international training programmes for school principals have already been launched to raise academic standards and broaden students' horizons. (ANI)

