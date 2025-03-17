Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], March 17 (ANI): The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee held its executive committee meeting on Monday and unanimously decided to reject the resignation of SGPC President Advocate Harjinder Singh Dhami and appeal to him to immediately resume his duties as the President of the Sikh organisation.

According to a release, the meeting was held at the sub-office in Sector 5, Chandigarh, under the leadership of Senior Vice President Raghujit Singh Virk.

After the meeting, Virk said that following the rejection of Advocate Harjinder Singh Dhami's resignation, all executive committee members will visit his residence in Hoshiarpur on Monday itself and request him to immediately take charge of his role as SGPC President.

Advocate Dhami announced his resignation from the position on February 17, following the controversial removal of Giani Harpreet Singh from the post of Takht Damdama Sahib Jathedar.

Virk also shared other decisions made, including the approval of forming a committee of academic scholars to review the Central government's New Education Policy in light of the message delivered by the Jathedar of Sri Akal Takht Sahib and Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib, Giani Kuldeep Singh Gadgaj, on the occasion of the Sikh festival Hola Mohalla.

He mentioned that this committee will evaluate reforms that are necessary in Centre's New Education Policy concerning Punjab's context, and action will be taken accordingly. This committee will also deliberate on current challenges facing the Gurmukhi language and accordingly, the recommendations will be taken up with the Centre.

The SGPC Senior Vice President further mentioned that as per the Jathedar's orders, the SGPC will initiate a vigorous religious campaign which will reach every household.

The release mentioned that this campaign will commence this year on April 13, on the occasion of Khalsa Sajna Diwas (Vaisakhi). On its launch, large Amrit Sanchar (initiation) ceremonies will be held at Takhts, where thousands of Sikhs will be initiated into Sikh faith.

Virk stated that at Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib, the Amrit Sanchar will be performed using the historical Khanda of Sri Guru Gobind Singh. He added that this year, the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib and the 350th Guruship centenary of the tenth master, Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, are being commemorated according to Panthic traditions, and this religious campaign will be dedicated to these historic events. (ANI)

