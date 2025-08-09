Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], August 9 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday emphasised that they will not allow even "once inch" of land to be forcibly acquired from the farmers, for which they can even sacrifice their lives.

In a post on X, Badal pledged that if his party returns to power in Punjab in 2027, it will hand back all the alleged land acquired by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government to the farmers.

"I assure Punjabis that immediately after you form @Akali_Dal govt in 2027, we will return all land acquired by the @AamAadmiParty govt back to the Punjab farmers on the same pattern in which we had returned land acquired for the Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) canal to the farmers in 2016," he said.

Announcing an agitation against what he called the government's "anti-farmer land policies," the SAD chief said the party will launch the 'Jameen Bachao - Punjab Bachao Morcha' on September 1, 2025.

"We are very clear. We can sacrifice our lives, but we will not allow even an inch of land to be forcibly acquired from the farmers. It is for this reason that we are launching the 'Jameen Bachao - Punjab Bachao Morcha' from September 1, which will witness a protest march every day from Gurdwara Sri Amb Sahib in Mohali to the "Sheeshmahal" residence of @ArvindKejriwal located in sector 62," Sukhbir Badal said.

Earlier, SAD announced that it would intensify its statewide agitation against the Kejriwal regime's "land grabbing scheme" and continue its protest until the government fully withdraws what it termed a "fraud" with farmers and landowners.

A resolution to this effect was passed at a meeting of the Core Committee of the party held on July 30. The decisions were taken after detailed discussions during meetings of the party's district Jathedars and its Working Committee earlier in the day. All three meetings were presided over by Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Apart from this, SAD will observe the 40th martyrdom anniversary of its late president and messenger of peace and communal harmony, Shaheed Sant Harchand Singh Ji Longowal, on August 20. (ANI)

