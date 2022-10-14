Chandigarh, Oct 14 (PTI) The Punjab Police on Friday said it has recovered six pistols, including two foreign-made, from different locations acting on the information given by two jailed gangsters.

The seized cache had an Austrian-made 9mm Glock pistol, a made in China CF-98 pistol, and four .315 bore country-made pistols with 12 live cartridges, said Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Ropar Range-cum-Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) Gurpreet Singh Bhullar.

Bhullar said that the CF-98 pistol and two .315 bore pistols were seized at the instance of gangster Taranjot Singh alias Tanna from his friend's house in Lopoke, Amritsar.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Fatehgarh Sahib, Ravjot Grewal said following Tanna's interrogation, police brought from Kapurthala Jail another gangster, Jaspal Singh alias Jassi, who led to the recovery of the Glock pistol and two country-made pistols from his associate's house in Hoshiarpur.

