India News | Punjab to Get 28 New Cyber Crime Police Stations

Mar 15, 2024
Chandigarh, Mar 15 (PTI) In order to effectively tackle the increasing cyber crimes, Punjab government will set up 28 new cybercrime police stations in all the 28 police districts, including three commissionerates, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said here on Friday.

Recognising the critical need to address the challenge of cybercrime effectively, the Punjab Police Department has sent a proposal to strengthen its cybercrime investigation infrastructure capabilities, an official statement said.

Yadav, while expressing gratitude towards Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for giving a nod to the proposal, said that these police stations will serve as dedicated hubs for investigating and combating cyber-related offences, including online financial fraud, identity theft, cyberbullying, hacking, and online scams.

He said that the police stations will be equipped with state-of-the-art technology and staffed by highly trained personnel specialised in digital forensics and cybercrime investigation.

These police stations will work under the supervision of the concerned senior superintendent of police/police commissioner and overall monitored by the Additional Director General of Police (Cyber Crime).

Currently, one cybercrime police station is operational in the state, which was notified in 2009, the statement said.

The DGP further said that to augment the capabilities of police in cybercrime investigations, the chief minister has also sanctioned fund of Rs 30 crore for the upgradation of Digital Investigation Training and Analysis Centre (DITAC Lab) at State Cyber Crime Division and Cyber Crime Investigation & Technical Support Units (CI&TSUs) at district level.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Road Accident: Two Killed After JCB Falls Into Deep Gorge in Bhunati Area.

Also Read | Bihar Cabinet Expansion: 21 Legislators Sworn-In As Ministers in Nitish Kumar Led Government Today at Raj Bhavan.

