Sangrur (PB), Jun 9 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday said a "digital jail" is going to be built over 50 acres of land to hear cases involving dreaded criminals within the jail complex.

Addressing a gathering after handing over appointment letters to the newly recruited jail warders at Ladda Kothi here, the Chief Minister said the Centre has approved Rs 100 crore to set up the digital jail near Ludhiana.

According to an official statement, Mann said the jail will have separate cabins for judges which will allow them to hear cases without requiring hardcore criminals to be taken to courts outside.

The jail department will soon have an "ultra modern" office in Mohali for which land has been identified, he said.

The CM said that all out efforts are being made to modernise the police force on scientific lines, with various reforms underway including training on technological advances for them to tackle cyber attacks.

High tech jammers and other equipment are being installed in jails to check use of mobile phones from inside the prisons, he said.

Mann also said anti-drone technology is being introduced in the Punjab Police to check infiltration from across the border.

He said Punjab will soon be joining hands with tech giant Google to update the state law enforcement with modern way of policing.

He said a comprehensive blueprint has already been prepared to this end and the formal agreement will be signed soon.

He said that 351 new posts will be created in the jail department and a special women jail will be constructed.

Mann said that there is no dearth of funds in the state and every effort will be made to strengthen, modernise and upgrade jails in Punjab.

