Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], January 19 (ANI): Punjab Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar on Thursday carried out a surprise visit at the Amar Shaheed Sukhdev Interstate Bus Terminus in Ludhiana and instructed officials to take strict action against buses playing without paying taxes.

During the inspection, the transport minister also checked private tourist buses and issued instructions to the officials of the transport department.

Talking to reporters, Bhullar said, "The government is tightening the reins on the transport mafia, under which I have conducted a surprise inspection here and checked private tourist buses running without paying tax and instructed the officials to take strict action."

Notably, the Punjab government had banned the entry of private transporters' buses in Chandigarh in the past.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann-led Government had amended the state transport scheme permitting only state-owned buses to enter Chandigarh.

Bhullar alleged that during the previous governments, the transport companies of the politicians had defrauded the state's revenue.

The transport minister also talked about increasing the fleet of state government buses.

He said, "Necessary steps will also be taken for the convenience of the passengers." (ANI)

