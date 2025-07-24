Chandigarh, Jul 24 (PTI) With heavy rains washing away a portion of a road in Punjab's Moga district, two men played Good Samaritan "bridging the gap" to help several school children cross the flooded path and reach home.

On Wednesday, around 35 children while heading back home from school found themselves stranded after a portion of the road along the paddy fields in Malleyana village in Nihal Singh Wala subdivision here washed away due to heavy rains.

Also Read | Bihar: Ruckus Erupts in Assembly; Tejashwi Yadav Alleges Abuse by BJP MLAs (Watch Videos).

Due to the heavy flow of water on the broken patch of the road that connects Malleyana village to Rasulpur village the children were unable to cross it.

Upon seeing the students, a group of villagers stepped into help. Among the group were the two men -- Gagandeep and Sukhwinder -- who got into the water to bridge the gap between the broken patch of the road.

Also Read | Deoria Road Accident: 17-Year-Old Girl Mowed Down by Dumper in Uttar Pradesh, Driver Absconding.

The children stepped onto the backs of the duo to cross the road. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media in which the two men are also seen helping a man and woman cross the road.

Gagandeep and Sukhwinder were honoured at a gurdwara on Thursday by the panchayat for their kind act.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)