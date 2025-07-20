Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 20 (ANI): In a joint operation conducted by the local administration and police, an unauthorised furniture market spread across Sectors 53 and 54 in Chandigarh was demolished on Sunday. The market, which had been operational since 1985, consisted of 116 shops occupying approximately 15 acres of agricultural land.

Located along a key road connecting Chandigarh and Mohali, the market had become a regular cause of traffic congestion due to unregulated parking and encroachments, hampering the smooth movement of vehicles.

Speaking to ANI, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) East Khushpreet Kaur said, "We were giving them an ultimatum from time to time. Last year, the initiative to get the market vacated was started. Following that, they had given a few representations and until a decision on the representations was made, we had cancelled all action. After the representation on decision, we informed them from time to time that this needs to be vacated. We made announcements continuously for the last 10-12 days. So, they were duly informed."

This demolition is part of a broader administrative crackdown on illegal encroachments across Punjab.

Earlier in June, Bathinda Police carried out a bulldozer action and demolished the residences of two drug smugglers in the Dhobiana Basti area of Bathinda.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Jasmeet Singh stated that the demolition was part of efforts to take down the properties of Manjeet Kaur and Jassi, both of whom have pending cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

"The District Administration has identified two houses, and police help was asked to maintain the law & order for which we have come to Dhobiana Basti today... The two houses on which the demolition drive is going on belong to Manjeet Kaur, who has 10 NDPS cases against him, and Jassi, who also has NDPS cases against him," Singh told ANI.

Earlier, on June 16, the Bathinda Police had carried out a similar bulldozer action in the same locality to demolish two houses deemed illegal by the Civil Department. These properties were linked to five NDPS cases, according to Superintendent of Police (SP) Narinder Singh.

"Today, we reached Dhobiana Basti to demolish two houses that were declared illegal by the Civil Department. The duty magistrate had requested police force deployment, for which the Civil Lines Police Station and the Reserve Force were mobilised to maintain law and order at the site. One of the houses belongs to Rajrani. Both properties have a total of five NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) cases registered against them, related to the sale of heroin..." Singh told ANI. (ANI)

