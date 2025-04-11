Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 11 (ANI): A new twist has emerged in the recent murder of a Punjab University student at musical concert by Haryanvi singer Masoom Sharm as Advocate Yatin Mehta has filed a contempt petition in the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

In his petition, Mehta alleged that "the Chandigarh administration and Punjab University were not adhering to the guidelines issued by the High Court in 2019."

According to Advocate Mehta, "In 2019, the court had issued clear instructions to take strict action against violence, drug use, or the performance of objectionable songs at any concert. The court had made the SP, DSP, and DC accountable for ensuring these rules were followed. However, these instructions have been repeatedly ignored, and even during the recent university event, the guidelines were violated."

Taking cognizance of the matter, the Punjab and Haryana High Court issued notices to the university's Dean of Student Welfare (DSW), the District Commissioner (DC) of Chandigarh, and the SP and SSP. The court has ordered all officials "to appear via video conferencing by May 8 and submit a report on how the court's directions have been implemented over the past five years."

Meanwhile, Students of Panjab University (PU) in Chandigarh created a ruckus on the campus on March 30 following the death of a student who was allegedly stabbed during a music concert. The student succumbed to his injuries early this morning.

Following the protests, the administration launched an investigation and increased security on campus. The university administration took strict action by issuing a notice, making it mandatory for students to carry ID cards for entry to the campus.

According to initial police reports, the incident occurred when two groups of students clashed violently during a music show featuring Haryanvi singer Masoom Sharma at Panjab University (PU) on Friday, March 29.

In response to the incident, police forces were deployed at the university.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Dilbagh Singh said, "An FIR has been lodged against unidentified people under Section 115(2), 126(2), 351(2), and 109. No one has been arrested yet."

Students at the university protested, raising slogans against the police.

Amit Chauhan, the Dean of Student Welfare at Panjab University, expressed his sadness about the incident, saying, "We are sad about what has happened to one of our students. Police are investigating the matter" (ANI)

