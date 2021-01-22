Chandigarh/Delhi (India), January 22 (ANI): The Department of Information and Public Relations, Punjab informed that the Republic Day Tableau of Punjab for 2021 will reflect the theme of the unparalleled and supreme sacrifice of Ninth Sikh Guru Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur.

"Guru Teg Bahadur Ji laid down his life to uphold the eternal values of humanity, religious co-existence and freedom of faith," said an official release by the department.

"Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji was born in Amritsar on 1st April 1621. He came to be known by the name Tegh Bahadur (Mighty Of The Sword), given to him by his father and Sixth Sikh Guru, Sri Guru Hargobind Sahib Ji, after he had shown valour in a battle against the Mughals," reads an official release.

"Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji travelled far and wide preaching Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji's eternal message of love, peace, equality and brotherhood amongst the mankind," he added.

"The entire tableau delineates divine and serene aura marking the 400th Prakash Purb of Ninth Sikh Guru Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji. The tractor portion starts with the holy 'Palki Sahib' (Palanquin). The trailer portion depicts the 'Prabhat Pheri' in the beginning with devotees reciting 'kirtan'. The end of the trailer portion shows Gurdwara Sri Rakab Ganj Sahib which marks the site, where Lakhi Shah Vanjara and his son Bhai Naghaiya burnt their own house to cremate the headless body of Guru Sahib," it added.

"Notably, the tableau of Punjab has been selected for the Republic Day parade for the fifth consecutive year. State's tableau got the third position in 2019 being the shining achievement, while its tableau on the Jallianwala Bagh massacre earned accolades all over. Earlier, in 1967 and 1982 also, the Punjab tableau won the third slot," it said. (ANI)

