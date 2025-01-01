Chandigarh, Jan 1 (PTI) Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Wednesday said they have arrested one person for committing illegal activities at the de-addiction centres being by run him in different parts of the state.

The Bureau said they have arrested Amit Bansal, a resident of Chandigarh, "for committing illegal activities at 22 de-addiction centers run by him in different parts of the state".

"In this case Rooppreet Kaur, Drug Inspector, Ludhiana, has also been booked and would be arrested soon," a spokesperson of the Bureau said, according to an official statement here.

The spokesperson said that a case has been registered against the accused under provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act and under other relevant provisions of the law, at Vigilance Bureau, Flying Squad -1, at Mohali, Punjab.

The spokesperson said Amit Bansal is running 22 de-addiction centers in Punjab where some tablets are used for the treatment of addict patients.

"During interrogations it has came to fore that these tablets were misused in the drug de-addiction centers run and owned by the accused Dr Amit Bansal and were sold in the market to other persons (addicts) which were not on the rolls of these rehabilitation centers," the spokesperson said.

He further said earlier a case was registered in Mohali against some employees of Amit Bansal of de-addiction centre at Ludhiana.

"On the disclosure of these employees, a recovery of about 23,000 tablets were confiscated from these employees and a drug money of Rs 90,000 was also recovered from them. On the same day, the STF (special task force) team inspected the de-addiction center in Ludhiana in the presence of Drug Inspector Rooppreet Kaur and found a shortage of 4,610 tablets," he said.

The spokesperson added that "after this inspection a report was prepared under the signatures of the inspecting team but Drug Inspector Rooppreet Kaur send a separate report to the Director, Health and Family Welfare, Punjab, in which she mentioned the shortage of only 4,000 tablets instead of 4,610 tablets in connivance with Amit Bansal to save him from the legal criminal action of shortage of 610 tablets which clearly shows her official misconduct and corruption".

