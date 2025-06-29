Puri (Odisha) [India], June 29 (ANI): Following the stampede during the Jagannath Rath Yatra, Senior Daitapati servitor (sevayat) of the Puri Jagannath Temple, Ramakrishna Das Mahapatra, on Sunday, expressed his condolences for the victims and urged the administration to ensure proper arrangements for the safety of devotees.

"I have heard that some people have died, it is sad news. This has happened for the first time. I appeal to the administration to make good arrangements so that people do not face any inconvenience," Ramakrishna Das Mahapatra told reporters.

Meanwhile, Odisha Director General of Police (DGP) YB Khurania rushed to the Gundicha Temple to assess the situation after the stampede during the Jagannath Rath Yatra on Sunday, which claimed three lives.

The visuals showed DGP Khurania arriving at the Gudicha Temple, while police managed the crowd.

Earlier, speaking to ANI over the phone, Odisha Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan said that the state DGP has been sent to the site of the incident.

Odisha Minister Harichandan said, "It is an unfortunate incident. We are taking note of that. I spoke with the CM this morning. We are taking stringent action. DGP has been sent to the spot."

"Three people have passed away because of suffocation in the huge gathering. Six to seven people are injured. I am moving to Puri. I am monitoring the situation over the phone. We are trying our best to manage the crowd. Additional police have been deployed. The reasons for the incident are being investigated," Harichandan said.

"The situation is now under control and the people are having darshan...", he added.

"The situation is being monitored," the minister said, adding that he is rushing to Puri himself and that stringent action will be taken against those responsible.

"Around 6-7 people were injured and they are alright now," Harichandan further said.

The mishap took place early this morning. The chariots had arrived at Saradha Bali from the Jagannath Temple on Saturday, a day after the Rath Yatra commenced. (ANI)

