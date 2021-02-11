Lucknow, Feb 11 (PTI) Amid mounting losses of the state power corporation, Uttar Pradesh Power Minister Shrikant Sharma on Thursday asked officials to persuade consumers to pay their pending bills.

Stating that snapping of power connections is not a solution, the minister stressed that Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation is suffering from losses of around Rs 90,000 crore, according to a statement.

"In such a situation, powermen should knock doors of consumers, whose bills are pending, and persuade them for payments. Snapping connection is not an alternative, this should be kept in mind," the minister said.

At the meeting, the minister directed officials to ensure uninterrupted power supply to consumers in summer and make necessary preparations by March 31 in this regard. He asked the officials to work on a 100-day plan for improvement.

Sharma asked senior officials to review the "summer plan" and work on proposals from people's representatives.

He also directed to give the facility of bill payment to people in their villages and localities through Jan Suvidha Kendras, self-help groups and ration shops.

