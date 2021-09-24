New Delhi [India], September 24 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that Pusa bio-decomposer (a microbial solution that can reportedly turn stubble into manure) is cheaper than other alternatives to stubble burning and urged neighbouring states to make this low-cost solution available to their farmers.

While launching the preparations of Pusa bio-decomposer at Kharkhari Nahar village in southwest Delhi, Kejriwal said, "This bio-decomposer is cheaper than other alternatives to stubble burning. It costs less than Rs 1,000 per acre. Delhi government is bearing its cost in the national capital. We appeal to all states to make this low-cost solution available to their farmers like Delhi did."

He further said that paddy straw is not a liability anymore.

"The microbial solution, which can turn stubble into manure, will be sprayed over 4,200 acres belonging to 844 farmers in Delhi. Last year, 310 farmers had used it on 1,950 acres," said Delhi CM.

Kejriwal further said that the Centre's Commission for Air Quality Management has also acknowledged the success of the bio-decomposer and has directed other states to use this Pusa bio-decomposer. (ANI)

