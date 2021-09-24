New Delhi, September 24: The registration for Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) NDA/NA Exam 2021 for women candidates has begun from today. All the women candidates who want to appear for the exam can apply on the official website of the UPSC – upsc.gov.in. The last date to apply for women candidates to apply for the UPSC NDA/NA Exam 2021 is October 18. Notification Allowing Women to Take NDA Exam to Be Released by May 2022: Defence Ministry to SC.

Notably, only unmarried women can apply for the exam. Meanwhile, the NDA/NA and Combined Defence Service (CDS) exams were postponed. The UPSC NDA/NA exam will now take place on November 14, 2021. The NDA exam is being conducted to fill 370 posts at the National Defence Academy and 30 posts at the Naval Academy. Here Is The Direct Link To Apply For The Exam.

Candidates can only apply if they are appearing or passed class 12 exams from any board. Earlier this month, the Supreme Court had allowed female candidates to sit for the NDA exam. It also slammed the government and Indian Army for not allowing women to take part in NDA exams. On Wednesday, the top court rejected the Centre's plea to defer the first NDA exam for women candidates, and directed that women should be allowed to sit for the upcoming exam on November 14.

The petition was filed in the apex court seeking directions to allow eligible female candidates to join the NDA and the Indian Naval Academy (INA) at par with the men. The plea filed by advocate Kush Kalra stated that denial of opportunity to women candidates to enrol at the NDA is violative of Articles 14, 15, 16 and 19 of the Constitution.

