New Delhi, Sep 22 (PTI) The Pusa institute can play a major role in nurturing younger generations with the right skills to face the challenges of the 21st century, Union Culture and Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy has said.

He said this in his address at the diamond jubilee celebrations of the Institute of Hotel Management, Catering and Nutrition (IHM), Pusa

Also Read | Kerala Shocker: Refused Money To Buy Alcohol, Man Sets Mother on Fire in Punnayurkulam.

"Spoke and appreciated the role institute played during the pandemic in introducing technology to impart training and lessons to students," he said in a tweet on Wednesday.

"Dwelt on how PUSA as an institute can play a major role in being the frontrunner in nurturing younger generations with necessary knowledge base & right skills to face 21st century challenges & how it will continue to play a crucial role in the future as India enters 'Amrit Kaal'," he wrote on the microblogging site.

Also Read | Mumbai: BMC Refuses Permission to Both Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Factions for Dussehra Rally at Shivaji Park Citing Law and Order Issue.

The Pusa campus houses several key academic and research institutes, largely the very old agricultural institute.

IHM, Pusa is one of the premier hospitality institutions of india providing quality hospitality education at under graduate, graduate and post-graduate levels.

The institute comes under the aegis of the Ministry of Tourism.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)