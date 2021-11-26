New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit India for summit talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 6, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Friday.

Both the countries have a mechanism under which India's prime minister and the Russian president hold a summit meeting annually to review the entire gamut of ties.

At a media briefing, MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that Putin will pay an official visit to India on December 6 for the 21st India-Russia annual summit.

The summit was postponed last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

So far 20 Annual Summit meetings have taken place alternatively in India and Russia.

