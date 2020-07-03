Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 3 (ANI): Odisha Government has fixed up the maximum price for RT-PCR COVID-19 test conducted by ICMR approved private laboratories at Rs 2200.

A notification of the Health and Family Welfare Department of the Odisha government read, "After careful consideration Government have been pleased to fix up the maximum price for RT-PCR COVID-19 test by the following ICMR approved Private laboratories @ Rs.2200/- (Inclusive of GST and all other incidental charges) for private individuals desirous of testing."

Also Read | Odisha Government Fixes Rs 2,200 as Price for Conducting COVID-19 Test in Private labs: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 3, 2020.

The notification then mentioned the four ICMR approved laboratories. "1. Dept of Lab Services, Apollo Hospitals, Bhubaneswar, 2. IMS & SUM Hospital, Bhubaneswar. 3. InDNA Life Sciences Pvt Ltd, 2nd Floor, KIIT TBI, Bhubaneswar, 4. GenX Diagnostics, A19, Maharshi College Road, Sahid Nagar, Bhubaneswar," the notification read.

"The tests will be conducted by private laboratories under supervision of RMRC, Bhubaneswar following ICMR guidelines regarding the testing protocols for RT-PCR COVID-19 tests." it added.

Also Read | ICSE, ISC Syllabus Reduced By 25% For Academic Year 2020-21 Due To COVID-19: CISCE.

561 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Odisha, taking the total number of cases in the state to 8,106 on Friday, the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Odisha government said.

According to officials, a total number of 5,502 people have recovered from the virus while there are 2,567 active reported cases. So far, as many as 2,81,523 people have been tested for COVID in the state.

In a series of tweets today, the DIPR said that 149 patients have recovered in the past 24 hours and there are 425 others in quarantine.

Most of the new cases were from three districts, namely, Ganjam (283), Cuttack (81) and Rayagada (76). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)