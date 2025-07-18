New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) In a major push to strengthen broadband infrastructure and accelerate 5G deployment in the city, the Delhi government has appointed a nodal officer within the Public Works Department (PWD) to coordinate with the State Broadband Committee.

The committee, functioning under the Ministry of Communication, addresses challenges faced by telecom service providers in setting up towers and laying optical fiber cables in urban areas.

This move comes after a meeting held last year where central authorities asked departments like the PWD to designate officials responsible for handling connectivity-related clearances.

"The newly appointed nodal officer will focus on clearing pending permissions related to Right of Way (RoW) — a key requirement for laying underground optical fiber and erecting telecom towers," officials said.

To further streamline infrastructure development, the committee has directed the Urban Development Department to ensure that all agencies planning excavation work inform the relevant authorities beforehand. This measure aims to minimize disruption and inconvenience to the public, officials said further.

The Delhi government has also directed telecom operators to expedite the rollout of 5G services, particularly in central parts of the city, including the New Delhi area. This directive aligns with the national goal of achieving comprehensive 5G coverage across major urban centers.

The efforts are likely improve digital connectivity in the capital and help meet the growing demand for high-speed internet and advanced mobile services.

