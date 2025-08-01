Shima (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 1, (ANI): Minister for Public Works of Himachal Pradesh, Vikramaditya Singh, on Friday assured that the government and the PWD department are working round-the-clock to restore roads and infrastructure damaged by incessant rain and floods in the state.

Speaking to ANI in Shimla after chairing a high-level meeting with PWD officials, Singh said that the government is fully monitoring and restoring the flood-hit region.

"PWD and the Himachal government are fully engaged in restoration work amid continuous rainfall and flood situations. We are constantly monitoring the situation across the state. I held a detailed meeting with my officers today to assess damage and accelerate restoration." Vikramaditya Singh Said.

According to Singh, as of this morning, around 400 roads remain blocked across the state, with heavy landslides making access difficult. However, machinery has been deployed wherever needed.

"Our machines are on the ground where landslides have occurred, and efforts are being made to restore roads immediately," he added.

He particularly highlighted Mandi district as the worst-hit region, citing major damage in Siraj, Karsog, Dharampur, and Mandi Sadar.

"I visited Mandi two days ago. On behalf of the government, ₹2 crore has been sanctioned as immediate relief to the Mandi Municipal Corporation for urgent restoration works," Singh stated.

Singh emphasised that the apple harvesting season has begun, and road restoration is crucial to ensure the timely transportation of produce from orchards to markets. He confirmed that efforts are underway to ensure that vehicles reach farms without delay.

The minister announced stern action against officials involved in financial irregularities within the PWD.

"I've reviewed statewide reports and identified officials whose financial conduct is questionable. The government has decided to chargesheet such officials," said Singh.

"Even if such decisions are unpopular, they are in the larger interest of the public and aimed at improving efficiency in the PWD." He said.

He assured that honest and efficient officials will be rewarded.

"We are processing long-pending promotion files of sub-divisional officers to Executive Engineers, which were held up due to court matters. We are clearing them now," he added.

At the same time, he warned of stern action against corrupt officials.

"If anyone violates financial rules, FCA or FRA norms, strict action will be taken. Every rupee must be accounted for," he said.

Giving an estimate of the damages, Singh said that the state has suffered losses of Rs 1,400 to Rs 1,500 crore so far, although a full picture from all ground reports is yet to be compiled.

"We will prepare a comprehensive damage report and share it with the central disaster management teams who have already visited Himachal. As per preliminary data, the PWD has been allocated Rs 1,400.378 crore by the Centre, for which I thank the Central Government," Singh said.

He clarified that Himachal had earlier submitted a proposal estimating damage of around Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 crore, and of the Rs 2,000 crore received so far, Rs 1,500 crore is from the Centre and Rs 500 crore from the state's share.

"Detailed scheme-wise and location-wise reports will be submitted to the Centre soon. This is not a political matter; what assistance is received must be acknowledged," he added.

Responding to allegations by Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, Singh said, "We will ensure public money is used responsibly. As PWD Minister, I guarantee transparency. If the opposition has any credible instance of misuse, I invite them to share it, and I will act on it."

"Every single rupee during this disaster will be spent in the public interest. Accountability is our duty."

Vikramaditya Singh also addressed criticism regarding his recent foreign visit during the monsoon disaster.

"The visit was scheduled three to four months in advance and had all necessary approvals from the Ministry of External Affairs. It was not a vacation; it was an official study tour to understand disaster preparedness and urban management in Japan and South Korea." he said.

He highlighted that both countries have similar topographical conditions to Himachal and showcased cutting-edge measures on traffic and garbage management using AI, Pre-disaster management tools,

When asked about MP Kangana Ranaut, Singh refrained from direct comments, but he said he would be available for any needed help as the PWD minister.

"She is an elected Member of Parliament, and the entire state and nation are watching her conduct. I won't say much, but I assure her and the people of Mandi that as PWD Minister, I will provide full support for development works in her constituency," he said.

"Even if she says she's not in the Cabinet, she can consider me her brother in the Cabinet. I will cooperate fully for the benefit of Mandi," Singh added. (ANI)

