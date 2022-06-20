New Delhi, Jun 20 (PTI) The Delhi government's services department has appointed the PWD principal secretary as the chief nodal officer of the Chandni Chowk Redevelopment Project, according to an official order.

According to officials, the chief nodal officer will be the key person for coordinating with nodal officers of other agencies involved in the redevelopment project.

"The Hon'ble Lt Governor of Delhi is pleased to appoint H Rajesh Prasad, Principal Secretary (PWD), as the Chief Nodal Officer to chair meeting of nodal officers of all concerned agencies engaged in Chandni Chowk Redevelopment Project with immediate effect," the order of the services department, issued earlier this month, stated.

Prasad is a 1995-batch IAS officer of AGMUT cadre.

Officials said the appointment came following the directions from the high court in May this year.

They said that the chief nodal officer will hold meetings on regular intervals with nodal officers of all other agencies engaged in the redevelopment work to ensure better execution of the project.

A senior PWD official said that under phase-2 of the Chandni Chowk Redevelopment Project, facade of all buildings located on the main road of the heritage market will get a facelift.

The plan also entails beautification of Netaji Subhash Marg between Delhi Gate and Kashmere Gate along with pedestrianisation of the area around Jama Masjid on the lines of Chandni Chowk.

Roads leading to internal areas of Chandni Chowk will also be beautified under the project, officials said.

The PWD had already finalised a consultant to work on the execution of the second phase of the redevelopment project.

