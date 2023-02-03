New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) Leaders of the Quad, a plurilateral framework comprising India, Australia, Japan and the US, have taken note of attempts to discredit the grouping through "disinformation" and are committed to consolidating its positive and constructive agenda, the government told Lok Sabha on Friday.

In a written reply to a question on whether the government has taken note of the opposition of China to Quad group, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said Quad countries share a commitment to uphold a free, open, inclusive, prosperous and peaceful Indo-Pacific region based on the principles of respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity, international law and the rules-based international order.

"Quad Leaders and Ministers have taken note of attempts to discredit Quad through disinformation. They are committed to consolidating Quad's positive and constructive agenda focused on delivery of public goods to countries in the Indo-Pacific in areas such as health, security, climate change and energy transition, supply chains, connectivity and infrastructure, education and space," he said.

Muraleedharan said working groups and other mechanisms have been set up to implement Quad's initiatives in these areas.

Under the Quad framework, India delivered Made-in-India Covid vaccines to Cambodia and Thailand in April 2022, the minister said.

He said India has taken the lead in establishing the Quad Partnership on Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) to respond to natural disasters in the region.

Quad's positive focus on practical cooperation has been well received in the region, Muraleedharan stressed.

Responding to another question, Muraleedharan said the ministry is aware of the challenges faced by Indian students for obtaining visas for the US in the last two years, particularly in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The matter has been taken up at high levels with the US government, including at ministerial meetings. Grant of visa is the sovereign decision and prerogative of a foreign government, acting through their missions, based on their procedures," he said.

In response to another question, Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi said around 15,783 Indian medical students are studying in various Universities of Ukraine.

"Around 18,282 Indian nationals, including students, were repatriated by the government of India under 'Operation Ganga' in the wake of Russia-Ukraine conflict," she said.

Asked whether the students are allowed to travel back to Ukraine to continue their education, Lekhi said, "Yes, students can travel to Ukraine. However, considering safety and security situation in Ukraine, Indian citizens have been advised to leave Ukraine."

