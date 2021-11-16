Ahmedabad, Nov 16 (PTI) A magnitude 4.1 earthquake struck in Rajasthan near its border with Gujarat's Banaskantha district on Tuesday evening, Gandhinagar-based Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) said.

Also Read | CBI Raids 77 Locations, Detains 10 for Posting, Circulating Online Child Sexual Abuse Material.

The earthquake, its epicentre near Sumerpur in Pali district of Rajasthan, was recorded around 7:25 pm at a depth of 10 km.

Also Read | Jammu & Kashmir Road Accident: Policeman Dead, 5 injured After A Security Escort Vehicle Fell into Gorge on Mughal Road.

The epicentre lay at a distance of 136 km North North East from Palanpur, the headquarters of Banaskantha district, the ISR said in its update.

No damage to property or loss of life was reported on the Gujarat side, officials in Banaskantha district said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)