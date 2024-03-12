Shillong, Mar 12 (PTI) A mild-intensity earthquake hit western Meghalaya on Tuesday afternoon, an official said.

The earthquake with a magnitude of 4.0 was detected at a depth of 5 km in West Garo Hills district at 2:27 pm, the official at the Regional Seismological Centre here said.

The tremors were felt across the state but there were no reports of loss of lives or damaged property.

