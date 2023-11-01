Nashik, Nov 1 (PTI) A Maratha community body in Nashik on Monday decided not to celebrate Diwali and other upcoming festivals till they get the reservation under the OBC category in Maharashtra.

The Sakal Maratha Samaj's (SMS) Nashik district unit passed a resolution at a meeting held in Nashik city to observe the upcoming festival of lights as "black Diwali".

Also Read | Fresh Violence in Manipur: Police Open Fire in the Air After Mob Tries To Snatch Arms in Imphal, Curfew Relaxation Cancelled.

"Members of the Maratha community will not purchase anything for Diwali. They will not light diyas or even install sky lanterns," as per the resolution adopted at the meeting.

The SMS also decided that at least two people in every village from Nashik district shall observe an indefinite hunger strike and others shall sit on a chain hunger strike.

Also Read | 72 Bodies, Including Those of Murdered Victims, Beggars and Drunkards Found in Noida’s Drains in Last 9 Months.

The meeting also resolved to ban the entry of political leaders, including MLAs, MPs, and ministers, in Nashik district, an SMS office-bearer said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)