New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): The Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Saturday informed that Rabi area coverage has increased by 24.13 lakh ha over last year.

Taking stock of the Rabi crops position with senior officials, Tomar expressed satisfaction that so far, area coverage reported under wheat is 152.88 lakh ha as compared to 138.35 lakh ha of the corresponding period of last year, as major wheat growing states have reported increased area coverage as compared to last year. For wheat, there is an increase in area coverage by 14.53 lakh ha over last year and this has been the highest ever since the last four years.

Also Read | Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Several Ministers Visit Guwahati to Pay Obeisance at … – Latest Tweet by PTI News.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, as of November 25, the total area sown under Rabi crops reported was 358.59 lakh ha (which is 57 per cent of the normal Rabi area) as compared to 334.46 lakh ha of the corresponding period of last year. Thus, Rabi area coverage has increased by 24.13 lakh ha over the last year.

Tomar hoped that with favourable soil moisture conditions, better live water storage position and comfortable availability of fertilizers across the country, Rabi crops area coverage is expected to accelerate further in the coming days and a good Rabi harvest can be expected.

Also Read | Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai Says ‘Government Probing Row Over Voters' List Revision in Impartial Manner’.

Present live water storage in 143 important reservoirs across the country is 149.49 billion cubic metre (week ending November 24, 2022) which is 106 per cent of the corresponding period of last year and 119 percent of the average storage of the last 10 years of the corresponding period, the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare statement said.

Soil moisture condition during November 15-21, 2022 is more than the average of the past 7 years of the corresponding period in most of the districts. Availability of fertilizers against the requirement for Rabi season is also comfortable across the country. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)