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New Delhi [India], April 11 (ANI): The Delhi High Court has recorded the Centre's submission that it will not dispossess the Delhi Race Club (1940) Ltd. from the disputed land without following due process of law, and held the government bound by this statement while disposing of the suit.

The Court further countermanded the injunction against dispossession from the 54-acre property in the heart of Delhi.

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Appearing for the Union of India, Central Government Standing Counsel Ashish K Dixit, on instructions, submitted that the government would not dispossess the plaintiff without adhering to due process of law, as also reflected in the eviction notice dated March 12, 2026.

Taking note of this submission, Justice Mini Pushkarna directed that the plaintiff shall not be dispossessed on the basis of the said eviction notice and clarified that any future action by the government must follow legal procedure.

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The Court further observed that if the authorities seek to resume the land, they must initiate proceedings strictly in accordance with the law.

The Court had earlier granted interim protection to the Delhi Race Club on March 25, 2026, noting that a prima facie case was made out, the balance of convenience lay in its favour, and irreparable harm would be caused if protection was denied.

Clarifying that it has not expressed any opinion on the merits, the Court left all rights and contentions of the parties open. With both sides agreeing, the Court disposed of the suit along with pending applications and cancelled the next date of hearing fixed for May 18, 2026. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)