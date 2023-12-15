Bhubaneswar, Dec 15 (PTI) Odisha government on Friday appointed IPS officer B Radhika as chairperson, Odisha Police Recruitment Board, on her return from central deputation.

Radhika, whose name was doing rounds in administrative circles for DGP post, has also been given additional charge of director, State Forensics Science Laboratory (SFSL), a notification by the home department said.

IGP (Training) Shyni S, Biju Patnaik State Police Academy, has been given additional charge of IGP, Crimes Against Women & Children Wing (CAW&CW).

IGP (central range) Ashish Kumar Singh has been given additional charge of chief executive officer (CEO) Odisha State Police Housing and Welfare Corporation (OPHWC).

