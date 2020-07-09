Udhagamandalam, July 9 (PTI) An elephant with a radio collar was found dead in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) in Nilgiris district on Thursday afternoon, forest officials said.

The tusker was translocated a couple of days ago from North Kaveri Wildlife sanctuary in Hosur to Mangalapatty area of Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR), they said. The animal was being monitored by a joint team of MTR and STR field staff lest it strayed into villages, the officials said.

Also Read | Monsoon 2020 Forecast for Delhi: Moderate Rainfall Likely in Next Three Days, Thunderstorm Activity May Start Tonight, Says IMD.

The forest department was happy that the elephant had well-adjusted to its new home and was being continuously tracked and spotted by the team till Wednesday evening.

But this afternoon, the animal was found dead near Thattalatty falls coming under Masinagudi division, press release from MTR deputy director said.

Also Read | Vande Bharat Mission: Over 5.8 Lakh People Stranded Abroad Due to COVID-19 Returned to India.

The tusks were intact.

Since the spot is quite interior, the postmortem is being arranged for Friday, the release said. On July 2, three elephants were found dead at different spot: One was found dead 45 km from Coimbatore; the second spotted 20 km away; and the third in a private bamboo resort in Nilgiris district.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)